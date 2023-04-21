Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) stock Posted Gross Margin of 55.40 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

Maxim Group raised the price target for the Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on March 30, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Cantor Fitzgerald has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $33. The stock was reiterated by Stephens, who disclosed in a research note on December 28, 2022, to Overweight and set the price objective to $68. In their research brief published October 14, 2022, Stephens analysts resumed the Cutera Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $78.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) dipped -8.47% to close Thursday’s market session at $22.04, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $21.85 and $23.655 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 792840 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 665.07K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.61% within the last five trades and -18.85% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -53.85% in the last 6 months and -32.41% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CUTR stock is trading at a margin of -8.11%, -22.81% and -45.01% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CUTR deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -68.51 percent below its 52-week high and 19.33 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -68.22. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Cutera Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -28.80 percent and the profit margin is -32.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 55.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $417.66 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 71.10. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.65 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Mowry David H, the Chief Executive Officer at Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has bought 996 shares of firm on May 13 at a price of $50.12 against the total amount of $49920.0.