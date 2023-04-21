Does A Technical Metric Suggest That America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Stock Is Ready To Rise?

HSBC Securities lowered the price target for the America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on April 10, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from UBS has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $22.50. The stock was upgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on September 20, 2022, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $20.40. In their research brief published August 04, 2022, Citigroup analysts upgraded the America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $23.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) raised 0.76% to close Thursday’s market session at $21.28, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $21.06 and $21.47 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 747547 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.52 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.39% within the last five trades and 3.40% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 30.15% in the last 6 months and 3.00% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AMX stock is trading at a margin of 0.30%, 2.31% and 12.91% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AMX deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -2.74 percent below its 52-week high and 38.70 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 7.16. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 20.00 percent and the profit margin is 24.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 42.10 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $67.89 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) is 14.64. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.02. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.45 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.28, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.