Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Stock Is Looking Attractive

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on April 17, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 15, 2023 by RBC Capital Mkts that upgraded the stock from a Sector perform to an Outperform with a price target of $185 for ECL stock. The research report from Barclays has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $160. The stock was downgraded by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on November 02, 2022, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $135. In their research brief published October 13, 2022, Seaport Research Partners analysts upgraded the Ecolab Inc. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $190.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) dipped -0.19% to close Thursday’s market session at $164.35, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $163.18 and $164.63 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 615664 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.17 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.44% within the last five trades and 4.16% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 10.99% in the last 6 months and 10.60% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ECL stock is trading at a margin of 0.59%, 2.78% and 5.60% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ECL deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -11.40 percent below its 52-week high and 25.42 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -0.86. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ecolab Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 11.40 percent and the profit margin is 7.70 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 38.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $47.46 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is 43.13. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 28.29. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.35 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.46, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Ecolab Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 90.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Berger Larry L, the EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER at Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has sold 4,404 shares of firm on Mar 03 at a price of $162.95 against the total amount of $0.72 million. In another inside trade, MacLennan David, Director of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) bought 800 shares of the firm on Nov 08 for a total worth of $0.11 million at a price of $139.66. An inside trade which took place on Sep 07, EVP – CORP STRAT & BUS DEV of Ecolab Inc. Busch Angela M sold 2,300 shares of firm against total price of $0.39 million at the cost of $170.66 per share.