Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Stock lower -68.56% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) dipped -16.81% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.94, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.831 and $1.12 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 705243 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 357.06K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.00% within the last five trades and -35.40% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. LSDI stock is trading at a margin of -14.30%, -42.59% and -42.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LSDI deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -76.50 percent below its 52-week high and 13.25 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $15.94 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value.