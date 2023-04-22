Are you thinking about selling now? Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Stock

Scotiabank raised the price target for the Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) stock to “a Sector perform”. The rating was released on December 22, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from JP Morgan has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $12. The stock was initiated by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on July 25, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $13.50. In their research brief published July 25, 2022, BMO Capital Markets analysts initiated the Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $15.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) dipped -5.94% to close Friday’s market session at $11.40, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.30 and $12.29 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 393464 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 434.78K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.77% within the last five trades and 1.24% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 39.53% in the last 6 months and -16.24% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. IE stock is trading at a margin of -2.13%, -12.27% and 3.17% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IE deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -31.12 percent below its 52-week high and 62.62 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 2.96. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.05 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 125.16 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.14, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 21.40 percent of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 35.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer at Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has sold 5,000 shares of firm on Mar 24 at a price of $10.81 against the total amount of $54058.0. In another inside trade, Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart, Chief Operating Officer of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) sold 5,000 shares of the firm on Mar 22 for a total worth of $57538.0 at a price of $11.51. An inside trade which took place on Nov 29, Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. FRIEDLAND ROBERT M bought 422,767 shares of firm against total price of $4.16 million at the cost of $9.85 per share.