Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $151.60 for Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) stock from “an Equal-weight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on November 17, 2021, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 26, 2021 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $94 for PAG stock. The research report from The Benchmark Company has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $84. The stock was initiated by Seaport Global Securities, who disclosed in a research note on October 19, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $60.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) dipped -0.33% to close Friday’s market session at $140.59, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $139.82 and $142.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 367503 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 355.26K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.45% within the last five trades and 5.59% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 43.21% in the last 6 months and 19.46% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PAG stock is trading at a margin of 1.13%, 0.01% and 16.23% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PAG deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -9.51 percent below its 52-week high and 48.79 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 43.79. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 5.30 percent and the profit margin is 5.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 17.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $9.52 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) is 7.59. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 9.00. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.34 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.40, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 21.48 percent of Penske Automotive Group Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 81.70 percent are held by financial institutions. BARR JOHN, the Director at Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) has sold 2,000 shares of firm on Mar 08 at a price of $145.31 against the total amount of $0.29 million. In another inside trade, Spradlin Shane M., EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) sold 4,389 shares of the firm on Feb 22 for a total worth of $0.65 million at a price of $149.05. An inside trade which took place on Feb 21, Director of Penske Automotive Group Inc. SMITH GREG C sold 2,029 shares of firm against total price of $0.31 million at the cost of $151.00 per share.