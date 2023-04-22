Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock is trading Lower -9.68% From 200-Day SMA

Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 18, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral, with a price target set at $20. The stock was reiterated by Needham, who disclosed in a research note on June 17, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published March 02, 2022, Stifel analysts resumed the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $23.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) raised 2.67% to close Friday’s market session at $20.80, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $19.81 and $21.12 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 591236 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 626.50K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.22% within the last five trades and 23.22% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -7.39% in the last 6 months and -29.16% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RYTM stock is trading at a margin of 12.49%, -1.68% and -9.68% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RYTM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -40.55 percent below its 52-week high and 584.21 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 23.87. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.18 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 49.81 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.43, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Roberts William T., the Chief Accounting Officer at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has sold 912 shares of firm on Mar 29 at a price of $17.50 against the total amount of $15960.0. In another inside trade, Mazabraud Yann, EVP, Head of International of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) sold 1,177 shares of the firm on Feb 14 for a total worth of $31814.0 at a price of $27.03. An inside trade which took place on Feb 14, Chief Financial Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Smith Hunter C sold 702 shares of firm against total price of $18863.0 at the cost of $26.87 per share.