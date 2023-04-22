Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock is trading Lower -10.83% From 200-Day SMA

Exane BNP Paribas raised the price target for the Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 16, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Mizuho has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $50. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on February 09, 2022, to Overweight and set the price objective to $150. In their research brief published January 20, 2022, Mizuho analysts downgraded the Safehold Inc. stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $75.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) raised 0.49% to close Friday’s market session at $28.84, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $28.44 and $28.985 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 355376 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 443.13K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.91% within the last five trades and 15.52% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 14.60% in the last 6 months and -9.15% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SAFE stock is trading at a margin of 2.03%, 2.47% and -10.83% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SAFE deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -46.38 percent below its 52-week high and 22.92 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -34.55. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Safehold Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.87 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 22.13. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 11.81 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.28, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.