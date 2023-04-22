The latest PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) Stock Technical Bulletin

Stifel raised the price target for the PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 19, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 10, 2023 by Craig Hallum that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $5 for MYPS stock. The research report from Macquarie has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $6. The stock was initiated by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on August 23, 2022, to Underperform and set the price objective to $3. In their research brief published July 11, 2022, Craig Hallum analysts downgraded the PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $5.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) dipped -0.71% to close Friday’s market session at $4.19, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.10 and $4.28 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 357429 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 264.07K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.95% within the last five trades and 15.75% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.01% in the last 6 months and -5.63% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MYPS stock is trading at a margin of 8.27%, 6.79% and 5.99% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MYPS deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -36.52 percent below its 52-week high and 29.32 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -11.87. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -9.60 percent and the profit margin is -6.10 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 70.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $563.97 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 220.53. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.94 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.81, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 26.60 percent are held by financial institutions. Peterson Scott Edward, the Chief Financial Officer at PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) has sold 50,257 shares of firm on Oct 21 at a price of $4.00 against the total amount of $0.2 million. In another inside trade, Peterson Scott Edward, Chief Financial Officer of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) sold 18,274 shares of the firm on Oct 20 for a total worth of $73096.0 at a price of $4.00. An inside trade which took place on Oct 19, Chief Financial Officer of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. Peterson Scott Edward sold 4,949 shares of firm against total price of $19796.0 at the cost of $4.00 per share.