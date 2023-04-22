What are the chances of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Stock turning the corner?

UBS raised the price target for the Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on April 17, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 22, 2022 by DA Davidson that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $126 for HELE stock. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $120. In their research brief published February 07, 2022, Sidoti analysts upgraded the Helen of Troy Limited stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $263.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) raised 0.05% to close Friday’s market session at $87.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $85.81 and $89.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 621594 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 448.34K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.64% within the last five trades and -3.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -6.92% in the last 6 months and -18.25% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HELE stock is trading at a margin of -2.68%, -12.48% and -19.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HELE deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -60.58 percent below its 52-week high and 5.38 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -54.92. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Helen of Troy Limited’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 9.60 percent and the profit margin is 6.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 44.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.09 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) is 14.36. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 10.07. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.96 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.44, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

ABROMOVITZ GARY B, the Director at Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has sold 1,038 shares of firm on May 05 at a price of $209.00 against the total amount of $0.22 million.