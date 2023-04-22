What is happening with UTA Acquisition Corporation (UTAA) Stock?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of UTA Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:UTAA) raised 0.10% to close Friday’s market session at $10.45, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.43 and $10.49 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 495446 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 54.30K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.19% within the last five trades and 0.48% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 4.08% in the last 6 months and 1.95% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. UTAA stock is trading at a margin of 0.24%, 0.64% and 2.96% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UTAA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -8.73 percent below its 52-week high and 5.85 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 4.09. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does UTA Acquisition Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $302.00 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for UTA Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:UTAA) is 143.15. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.31, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.