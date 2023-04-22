Will Earnings Beat Estimates? Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Stock

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the price target for the Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) stock from “a Sector weight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on January 17, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Vertical Research has initiated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $145. The stock was reiterated by Maxim Group, who disclosed in a research note on January 15, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $155. In their research brief published November 09, 2020, Stifel analysts upgraded the Tetra Tech Inc. stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $125.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) raised 1.07% to close Friday’s market session at $142.39, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $140.875 and $142.54 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 552383 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 264.44K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.27% within the last five trades and 0.34% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 6.68% in the last 6 months and -6.27% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TTEK stock is trading at a margin of -0.63%, 0.42% and -0.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TTEK deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -16.08 percent below its 52-week high and 20.11 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -1.19. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Tetra Tech Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 11.90 percent and the profit margin is 10.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 20.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.78 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) is 24.60. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 25.16. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.69 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.71, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.10 percent of Tetra Tech Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 92.50 percent are held by financial institutions. BATRACK DAN L, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER at Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) has sold 15,000 shares of firm on Nov 18 at a price of $28.76 against the total amount of $0.43 million. In another inside trade, Volpi Kirsten M, Director of Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) sold 900 shares of the firm on Feb 16 for a total worth of $0.13 million at a price of $145.74. An inside trade which took place on Feb 08, Director of Tetra Tech Inc. Ritrievi Kimberly E sold 1,800 shares of firm against total price of $0.27 million at the cost of $151.09 per share.