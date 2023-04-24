A good growth outlook is seen for Jayud Global Logistics Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (JYD) Stock by analysts

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The stock price fluctuated between $4.50 and $10.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5802546 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.80 million shares.

As of the close of trading, JYD deals in the Industrials domain. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Jayud Global Logistics Limited Class A Ordinary Shares’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.18, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.