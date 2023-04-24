A Real Picture of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock: The Fundamentals

JP Morgan raised the price target for the AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on March 08, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Barclays has upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $9. The stock was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette, who disclosed in a research note on June 09, 2022, from Mkt Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $13.25. In their research brief published May 05, 2022, Piper Sandler analysts upgraded the AGNC Investment Corp. stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $13.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) raised 0.70% to close Friday’s market session at $10.05, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.85 and $10.05 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 8798859 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 11.88 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.90% within the last five trades and 2.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 27.05% in the last 6 months and -12.84% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AGNC stock is trading at a margin of 0.52%, -3.69% and -4.70% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AGNC deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -22.00 percent below its 52-week high and 37.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -12.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does AGNC Investment Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $5.74 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 4.50. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.92, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.61 percent of AGNC Investment Corp. shares are owned by insiders, and 43.50 percent are held by financial institutions. Pollack Kenneth L., the EVP and General Counsel at AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has sold 10,910 shares of firm on Feb 15 at a price of $11.34 against the total amount of $0.12 million.