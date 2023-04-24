Investing in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Stock: Methodology

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on April 05, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 31, 2023 by Credit Suisse that reiterated the stock to an Underperform with a price target of $240 for ALB stock. The research report from Piper Sandler has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $310. The stock was upgraded by Vertical Research, who disclosed in a research note on January 04, 2023, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $275. In their research brief published October 13, 2022, Berenberg analysts downgraded the Albemarle Corporation stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $270.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) dipped -10.00% to close Friday’s market session at $173.75, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $171.82 and $188.56 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 8800132 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.94 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -14.83% within the last five trades and -19.60% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -32.26% in the last 6 months and -30.08% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ALB stock is trading at a margin of -16.79%, -24.86% and -31.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ALB deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -48.06 percent below its 52-week high and -6.16 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -31.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Albemarle Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 33.70 percent and the profit margin is 36.70 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 42.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $22.64 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is 7.61. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 6.65. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.09 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.55, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Albemarle Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 85.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Tozier Scott, the EVP & CFO at Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has sold 5,700 shares of firm on Mar 03 at a price of $251.40 against the total amount of $1.43 million. In another inside trade, Tozier Scott, EVP & CFO of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) sold 417 shares of the firm on Mar 01 for a total worth of $0.11 million at a price of $255.49. An inside trade which took place on Jan 06, EVP & CFO of Albemarle Corporation Tozier Scott sold 1,719 shares of firm against total price of $0.38 million at the cost of $220.00 per share.