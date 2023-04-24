Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock lower -33.53% in This Year: What’s Happened?

RBC Capital Mkts lowered the price target for the Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Sector perform”. The rating was released on April 19, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 14, 2023 by Piper Sandler that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $15 for RIVN stock. The research report from BofA Securities has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $40. The stock was resumed by Needham, who disclosed in a research note on March 01, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $26. In their research brief published February 15, 2023, Barclays analysts initiated the Rivian Automotive Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $28.

The share price of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) dipped -0.81% to close Friday’s market session at $12.25, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.88 and $12.38 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 20694996 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 30.90 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.45% within the last five trades and -7.83% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -61.11% in the last 6 months and -24.52% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RIVN stock is trading at a margin of -12.89%, -21.65% and -53.01% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RIVN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -70.02 percent below its 52-week high and 1.91 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -70.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Rivian Automotive Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $11.45 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6.91 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.82, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 69.40 percent are held by financial institutions. McDonough Claire, the Chief Financial Officer at Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has sold 2,902 shares of firm on Feb 16 at a price of $20.78 against the total amount of $60304.0. In another inside trade, Baker Jeff, Chief Accounting Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) sold 2,331 shares of the firm on Feb 15 for a total worth of $44254.0 at a price of $18.98. An inside trade which took place on Feb 15, Chief Financial Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc. McDonough Claire sold 2,090 shares of firm against total price of $39694.0 at the cost of $18.99 per share.