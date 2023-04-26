A good growth outlook is seen for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Stock by analysts

Scotiabank raised the price target for the Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) stock to “a Sector outperform”. The rating was released on January 05, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 03, 2023 by Evercore ISI that upgraded the stock from an In-line to an Outperform with a price target of $36 for TWST stock.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) dipped -6.24% to close Tuesday’s market session at $12.78, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.72 and $13.59 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1425602 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.34 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -11.06% within the last five trades and -21.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -56.46% in the last 6 months and -55.53% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TWST stock is trading at a margin of -9.72%, -25.22% and -57.11% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TWST deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -78.25 percent below its 52-week high and 0.95 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -60.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the profit margin is -99.20 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 43.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $714.53 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.31 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.97, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.00 percent of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 108.90 percent are held by financial institutions. Starovasnik Melissa A., the Director at Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has sold 1,732 shares of firm on Feb 09 at a price of $26.45 against the total amount of $45820.0. In another inside trade, JOHANNESSEN JAN, Director of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) sold 1,732 shares of the firm on Feb 09 for a total worth of $45820.0 at a price of $26.45. An inside trade which took place on Jan 04, of Twist Bioscience Corporation Banyai William sold 292 shares of firm against total price of $7023.0 at the cost of $24.05 per share.