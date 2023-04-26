What makes Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) Stock unique?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) raised 0.20% to close Tuesday’s market session at $10.20, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.18 and $10.22 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4446318 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 108.95K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.29% within the last five trades and 0.59% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 3.45% in the last 6 months and 1.29% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. KVSA stock is trading at a margin of 0.41%, 0.70% and 2.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KVSA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -0.20 percent below its 52-week high and 4.94 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 4.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $413.41 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.21, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.