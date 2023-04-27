Analyzing Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) Stock earnings per share and revenue

Barclays raised the price target for the Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) stock to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on February 15, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 28, 2022 by RBC Capital Mkts that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Sector perform with a price target of $16 for DAN stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $15. The stock was downgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on April 12, 2022, from Overweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $17.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.81% within the last five trades and 0.14% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 3.62% in the last 6 months and -18.28% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DAN stock is trading at a margin of -3.93%, -7.43% and -10.13% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DAN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -27.25 percent below its 52-week high and 25.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -10.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Dana Incorporated’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 0.80 percent and the profit margin is -2.40 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 7.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.06 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 9.87. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.20 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.30, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.30 percent of Dana Incorporated shares are owned by insiders, and 98.70 percent are held by financial institutions. Aghili Aziz, the EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies at Dana Incorporated (DAN) has sold 35,205 shares of firm on Dec 01 at a price of $17.75 against the total amount of $0.62 million. In another inside trade, Kamsickas James Kevin, Chairman & CEO of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) sold 400,000 shares of the firm on Nov 16 for a total worth of $7.11 million at a price of $17.78.