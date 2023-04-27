Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock to “”an Underweight””

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock from “an Equal-weight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on February 13, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 30, 2023 by Credit Suisse that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Neutral with a price target of $288 for SAIA stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $185. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on December 01, 2022, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $215.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) dipped -11.70% to close Wednesday’s market session at $248.06, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $244.69 and $275.07 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 968359 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 414.92K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.55% within the last five trades and -10.06% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 27.48% in the last 6 months and -3.70% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SAIA stock is trading at a margin of -7.92%, -9.52% and 5.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SAIA deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -19.04 percent below its 52-week high and 47.63 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 19.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Saia Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 16.90 percent and the profit margin is 12.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 68.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $6.55 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is 18.51. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 17.74. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.35 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.17, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.20 percent of Saia Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 117.60 percent are held by financial institutions. COL DOUGLAS L, the Executive VP, CFO & Secretary at Saia Inc. (SAIA) has sold 1,233 shares of firm on Mar 06 at a price of $292.93 against the total amount of $0.36 million. In another inside trade, SUGAR PATRICK D, EVP Operations of Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) sold 980 shares of the firm on Mar 06 for a total worth of $0.29 million at a price of $293.53. An inside trade which took place on Feb 15, Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off. of Saia Inc. RAMU RAYMOND R sold 7,936 shares of firm against total price of $2.23 million at the cost of $280.71 per share.