Why Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock dipped 8.53 percent on Wednesday?

Rosenblatt raised the price target for the Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on April 11, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Raymond James has upgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $170. The stock was reiterated by The Benchmark Company, who disclosed in a research note on August 30, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $190. In their research brief published August 25, 2020, Loop Capital analysts initiated the Manhattan Associates Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $125.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) raised 8.53% to close Wednesday’s market session at $165.71, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $163.435 and $175.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1023688 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 264.08K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.89% within the last five trades and 11.75% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 28.96% in the last 6 months and 33.84% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MANH stock is trading at a margin of 7.12%, 11.63% and 23.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MANH deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading 3.57 percent below its 52-week high and 56.30 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 38.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 19.90 percent and the profit margin is 16.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 53.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $10.12 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is 81.47. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 52.54. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 13.19 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 45.52, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.40 percent of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 99.40 percent are held by financial institutions. HUNTZ JOHN J JR, the Director at Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) has sold 1,000 shares of firm on Mar 09 at a price of $143.65 against the total amount of $0.14 million. In another inside trade, Capel Eddie, President & CEO of Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) sold 42,678 shares of the firm on Feb 13 for a total worth of $6.15 million at a price of $144.04. An inside trade which took place on Feb 10, President & CEO of Manhattan Associates Inc. Capel Eddie sold 2,421 shares of firm against total price of $0.35 million at the cost of $144.00 per share.