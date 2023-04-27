Will Earnings Beat Estimates? KBR Inc. (KBR) Stock

BofA Securities raised the price target for the KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 02, 2022, according to finviz. The stock was upgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on June 03, 2020, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $31. In their research brief published May 26, 2020, UBS analysts upgraded the KBR Inc. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $28.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.77% within the last five trades and 5.15% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 14.51% in the last 6 months and 10.33% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. KBR stock is trading at a margin of -0.51%, 1.82% and 9.03% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KBR deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -4.21 percent below its 52-week high and 32.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 16. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does KBR Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 5.20 percent and the profit margin is 2.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 12.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.60 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is 46.38. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 15.41. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.16 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.77, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.20 percent of KBR Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 106.95 percent are held by financial institutions. LYLES LESTER L, the Director at KBR Inc. (KBR) has sold 17,000 shares of firm on Mar 09 at a price of $54.81 against the total amount of $0.93 million. In another inside trade, Myles Jennifer, EVP, Chief People Officer of KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) sold 4,714 shares of the firm on Feb 21 for a total worth of $0.26 million at a price of $54.49. An inside trade which took place on Dec 16, EVP, Chief People Officer of KBR Inc. Myles Jennifer sold 1,449 shares of firm against total price of $72965.0 at the cost of $50.36 per share.