A Real Picture of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Stock: The Fundamentals

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 18, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from BTIG Research has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $57. The stock was initiated by Berenberg, who disclosed in a research note on November 24, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) dipped -2.67% to close Thursday’s market session at $17.51, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $17.40 and $18.12 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 558067 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 950.83K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.61% within the last five trades and -0.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -37.04% in the last 6 months and -24.17% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RCUS stock is trading at a margin of -4.06%, -2.48% and -26.33% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RCUS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -51.54 percent below its 52-week high and 11.53 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -27.62. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.23 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 10.94 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.94, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.90 percent of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 74.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Jarrett Jennifer, the Chief Operating Officer at Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has sold 8,729 shares of firm on Mar 16 at a price of $16.81 against the total amount of $0.15 million. In another inside trade, Jarrett Jennifer, Chief Operating Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) sold 1,600 shares of the firm on Jan 27 for a total worth of $37632.0 at a price of $23.52. An inside trade which took place on Jan 26, Chief Operating Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc. Jarrett Jennifer sold 300 shares of firm against total price of $7068.0 at the cost of $23.56 per share.