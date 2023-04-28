Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) stock is trading -3.47 percent below its 52-week high

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on April 04, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from BofA Securities has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $425. The stock was initiated by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on October 25, 2022, to Overweight and set the price objective to $440. In their research brief published September 15, 2022, Wedbush analysts upgraded the Deckers Outdoor Corporation stock from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $410.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) dipped -0.67% to close Thursday’s market session at $475.35, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $460.81 and $478.15 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 579277 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 373.03K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.89% within the last five trades and 5.25% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 28.75% in the last 6 months and 12.90% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DECK stock is trading at a margin of 2.29%, 8.48% and 26.38% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DECK deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -3.47 percent below its 52-week high and 123.24 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 81.81. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 17.60 percent and the profit margin is 13.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 50.10 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $12.35 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) is 25.75. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 20.14. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.46 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 7.10, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.10 percent of Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 103.11 percent are held by financial institutions. Powers David, the President & CEO at Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has sold 35,957 shares of firm on Feb 21 at a price of $400.87 against the total amount of $14.41 million. In another inside trade, Shanahan Lauri M, Director of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) sold 2,529 shares of the firm on Feb 21 for a total worth of $1.03 million at a price of $406.56. An inside trade which took place on Jan 09, Chief Financial Officer of Deckers Outdoor Corporation Fasching Steven J. sold 1,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.41 million at the cost of $405.00 per share.