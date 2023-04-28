Risks and Returns of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Stock

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on December 12, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Berenberg has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $170. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on December 03, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $180. In their research brief published September 29, 2021, Robert W. Baird analysts upgraded the Curtiss-Wright Corporation stock from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $157.

The share price of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) raised 0.67% to close Thursday’s market session at $167.98, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $165.69 and $168.20 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 529598 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 149.23K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.11% within the last five trades and -2.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -0.24% in the last 6 months and 3.55% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CW stock is trading at a margin of -3.97%, -3.19% and 4.13% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CW deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -7.98 percent below its 52-week high and 35.06 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 16.54. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 16.60 percent and the profit margin is 11.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 37.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $6.45 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is 22.05. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 17.80. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.52 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.23, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.20 percent of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 87.60 percent are held by financial institutions. Bamford Lynn M, the Chair and CEO at Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) has sold 1,337 shares of firm on Mar 21 at a price of $171.10 against the total amount of $0.23 million. In another inside trade, Ferdenzi Paul J, Vice President and Corp. Sec. of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) sold 1,209 shares of the firm on Mar 21 for a total worth of $0.21 million at a price of $171.00. An inside trade which took place on Mar 21, Vice President and COO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation Rayment Kevin sold 1,055 shares of firm against total price of $0.18 million at the cost of $171.00 per share.