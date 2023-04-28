The high-quality value of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Stock is hidden beneath the surface

Loop Capital raised the price target for the Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 28, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 05, 2023 by Needham that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $100 for ACLS stock. The research report from B. Riley Securities has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $87. The stock was reiterated by Needham, who disclosed in a research note on January 21, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $42. In their research brief published September 21, 2020, Stifel analysts upgraded the Axcelis Technologies Inc. stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $26.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) dipped -1.36% to close Thursday’s market session at $116.41, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $111.05 and $118.01 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 789109 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 613.94K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.12% within the last five trades and -6.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 101.16% in the last 6 months and 2.36% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ACLS stock is trading at a margin of -8.42%, -8.61% and 31.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ACLS deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -14.64 percent below its 52-week high and 150.83 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 115.67. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 23.10 percent and the profit margin is 19.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 43.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.81 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) is 21.31. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 16.74. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.14 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.73, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 2.30 percent of Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 89.30 percent are held by financial institutions. PUMA MARY G, the President and CEO at Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has sold 24,797 shares of firm on Feb 13 at a price of $124.98 against the total amount of $3.1 million. In another inside trade, St Dennis Thomas, Director of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) sold 12,000 shares of the firm on Feb 13 for a total worth of $1.52 million at a price of $127.02. An inside trade which took place on Feb 13, EVP, Global Cust & Eng Ops of Axcelis Technologies Inc. Low Russell sold 9,630 shares of firm against total price of $1.21 million at the cost of $125.72 per share.