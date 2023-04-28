UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) stock is trading 23.21 percent above its 52-week low

Janney raised the price target for the UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 26, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 04, 2022 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $110 for UMBF stock. The research report from Janney has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $115. The stock was upgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on January 28, 2021, from Equal Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $85. In their research brief published July 30, 2020, Wells Fargo analysts upgraded the UMB Financial Corporation stock from Underweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $52.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) raised 2.65% to close Thursday’s market session at $63.18, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $61.78 and $63.80 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 684237 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 444.26K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.31% within the last five trades and 7.30% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -29.31% in the last 6 months and -27.97% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. UMBF stock is trading at a margin of 8.19%, -9.78% and -23.82% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UMBF deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -36.30 percent below its 52-week high and 23.21 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -30.74. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does UMB Financial Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 77.00 percent and the profit margin is 37.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.07 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) is 7.13. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 7.83. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.70 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.14, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.70 percent of UMB Financial Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 91.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Murphy Timothy R., the Director at UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) has bought 1,900 shares of firm on Mar 13 at a price of $53.68 against the total amount of $0.1 million. In another inside trade, SOSLAND L JOSHUA, Director of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) bought 1,000 shares of the firm on Mar 13 for a total worth of $57550.0 at a price of $57.55. An inside trade which took place on Mar 13, Director of UMB Financial Corporation ROBBINS KRIS A bought 500 shares of firm against total price of $28560.0 at the cost of $57.12 per share.