Why Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) Stock went down -11.28% in Last Year?

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.92% within the last five trades and 0.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 7.42% in the last 6 months and -5.45% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NZF stock is trading at a margin of -0.89%, -0.43% and -3.51% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NZF deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -16.27 percent below its 52-week high and 9.23 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -10.72. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.93 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 12.23 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.95, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

LAMB DAVID J, the Vice President at Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) has bought 6,000 shares of firm on Feb 24 at a price of $11.66 against the total amount of $69960.0. In another inside trade, TOTH TERENCE J, Trustee of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) bought 2,150 shares of the firm on Nov 28 for a total worth of $25897.0 at a price of $12.04.