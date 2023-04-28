Yummy or too sour? Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Stock

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the price target for the Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) stock to “a Sector weight”. The rating was released on April 19, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $109. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on March 18, 2022, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $140. In their research brief published January 05, 2022, Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded the Garmin Ltd. stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $160.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) raised 1.83% to close Thursday’s market session at $96.94, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $95.40 and $97.13 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 748186 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 848.51K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.27% within the last five trades and 0.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 14.19% in the last 6 months and -1.39% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. GRMN stock is trading at a margin of -1.62%, -0.77% and 3.50% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GRMN deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -15.25 percent below its 52-week high and 26.93 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -6.73. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Garmin Ltd.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 21.10 percent and the profit margin is 20.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 57.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $18.64 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) is 19.22. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 16.75. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.83 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.99, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Garmin Ltd. shares are owned by insiders, and 55.50 percent are held by financial institutions. Munn Matthew, the VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM at Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has sold 4,536 shares of firm on Feb 28 at a price of $98.36 against the total amount of $0.45 million. In another inside trade, Desbois Patrick, EVP, Operations of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) sold 3,991 shares of the firm on Feb 28 for a total worth of $0.39 million at a price of $98.50. An inside trade which took place on Feb 27, President and CEO of Garmin Ltd. PEMBLE CLIFTON A sold 7,216 shares of firm against total price of $0.71 million at the cost of $98.54 per share.