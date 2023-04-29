Analyzing JAKKS Pacific Inc.’s (JAKK) Stock earnings per share and revenue

Jefferies raised the price target for the JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 12, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 03, 2022 by BMO Capital Markets that upgraded the stock from a Market perform to an Outperform with a price target of $21 for JAKK stock. The research report from Stifel has reiterated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $3.30. The stock was downgraded by DA Davidson, who disclosed in a research note on September 21, 2017, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $2.25. In their research brief published July 26, 2017, DA Davidson analysts reiterated the JAKKS Pacific Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $3.75.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) raised 2.38% to close Friday’s market session at $22.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $22.15 and $23.48 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 400847 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 126.90K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.01% within the last five trades and 43.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 18.21% in the last 6 months and 6.51% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. JAKK stock is trading at a margin of 13.52%, 22.66% and 15.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, JAKK deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -19.63 percent below its 52-week high and 110.33 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 57.38. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does JAKKS Pacific Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 7.70 percent and the profit margin is 11.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 26.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $215.94 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) is 2.51. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 4.84. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.27 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.50, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.70 percent of JAKKS Pacific Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 45.00 percent are held by financial institutions. Benefit Street Partners LLC, the 10% Owner at JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) has sold 85,000 shares of firm on Aug 01 at a price of $22.54 against the total amount of $1.92 million. In another inside trade, Benefit Street Partners LLC, 10% Owner of JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) sold 413,000 shares of the firm on Jul 29 for a total worth of $9.43 million at a price of $22.84. An inside trade which took place on Jul 28, 10% Owner of JAKKS Pacific Inc. Benefit Street Partners LLC sold 202,000 shares of firm against total price of $4.63 million at the cost of $22.92 per share.