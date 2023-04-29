Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) stock Market Value Reached at $3.81 billion: What Happened?

Northcoast raised the price target for the Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on July 15, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Morgan Stanley has initiated the stock to Underweight, with a price target set at $95. The stock was initiated by Argus, who disclosed in a research note on June 30, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $71. In their research brief published April 08, 2020, Maxim Group analysts downgraded the Badger Meter Inc. stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $55.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) dipped -0.38% to close Friday’s market session at $132.33, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $131.49 and $133.645 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 380744 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 143.29K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.44% within the last five trades and 10.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 22.53% in the last 6 months and 18.23% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BMI stock is trading at a margin of 6.17%, 9.49% and 21.88% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BMI deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -5.02 percent below its 52-week high and 80.78 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 65.56. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Badger Meter Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 15.50 percent and the profit margin is 11.70 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 38.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.81 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) is 58.45. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 44.98. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6.74 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 8.75, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.60 percent of Badger Meter Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 94.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Stoll Kimberly K, the VP-Sales & Marketing at Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) has sold 635 shares of firm on Mar 07 at a price of $117.89 against the total amount of $74860.0. In another inside trade, Begale Fred J, VP-Engineering of Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) sold 470 shares of the firm on Mar 07 for a total worth of $55408.0 at a price of $117.89. An inside trade which took place on Mar 06, VP-Sales & Marketing of Badger Meter Inc. Stoll Kimberly K sold 475 shares of firm against total price of $56872.0 at the cost of $119.73 per share.