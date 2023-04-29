BTIG Research Assigned “a Buy” Rating to The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

BTIG Research raised the price target for the The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 19, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 13, 2022 by DA Davidson that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $38 for SHYF stock. The stock was upgraded by Raymond James, who disclosed in a research note on February 25, 2022, from Outperform to Strong Buy and set the price objective to $57. In their research brief published August 11, 2021, DA Davidson analysts initiated the The Shyft Group Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) dipped -1.14% to close Friday’s market session at $25.08, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $25.03 and $25.94 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 452725 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 239.16K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.09% within the last five trades and 10.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 13.59% in the last 6 months and -23.84% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SHYF stock is trading at a margin of 9.72%, 2.42% and 0.80% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SHYF deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -26.45 percent below its 52-week high and 42.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 0.57. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does The Shyft Group Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 4.60 percent and the profit margin is 3.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 17.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $850.71 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) is 24.33. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.78. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.83 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.27, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.70 percent of The Shyft Group Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 87.00 percent are held by financial institutions. GUILLAUME STEPHEN K, the President, Specialty Vehicles at The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) has sold 4,000 shares of firm on Mar 09 at a price of $26.43 against the total amount of $0.11 million. In another inside trade, GUILLAUME STEPHEN K, President, Specialty Vehicles of The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) sold 4,000 shares of the firm on Mar 08 for a total worth of $0.11 million at a price of $26.58. An inside trade which took place on Mar 07, President, Specialty Vehicles of The Shyft Group Inc. GUILLAUME STEPHEN K sold 2,000 shares of firm against total price of $53340.0 at the cost of $26.67 per share.