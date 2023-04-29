Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $114.75 for AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

Berenberg raised the price target for the AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 15, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Stephens has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $107. The stock was upgraded by DA Davidson, who disclosed in a research note on May 11, 2021, from Underperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $122. In their research brief published January 26, 2021, Stephens analysts initiated the AppFolio Inc. stock to Underweight with a price target of $115.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) raised 8.36% to close Friday’s market session at $139.62, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $134.315 and $148.17 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 435381 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 114.10K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.80% within the last five trades and 14.40% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 37.04% in the last 6 months and 31.70% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. APPF stock is trading at a margin of 9.36%, 11.05% and 23.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, APPF deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading 2.81 percent below its 52-week high and 74.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 37.69. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does AppFolio Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -15.30 percent and the profit margin is -14.40 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 59.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.81 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 225.19. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 10.20 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 18.52, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.10 percent of AppFolio Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 79.50 percent are held by financial institutions. DUCA MAURICE J, the 10% Owner at AppFolio Inc. (APPF) has sold 600 shares of firm on Oct 26 at a price of $105.05 against the total amount of $63030.0. In another inside trade, DUCA MAURICE J, 10% Owner of AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) sold 2,217 shares of the firm on Oct 18 for a total worth of $0.23 million at a price of $105.18. An inside trade which took place on Oct 18, Director of AppFolio Inc. KERR JANET sold 550 shares of firm against total price of $58102.0 at the cost of $105.64 per share.