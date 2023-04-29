Does Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Stock have plenty of room for growth?

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on October 19, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Jefferies has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $28.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) raised 2.81% to close Friday’s market session at $4.39, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.26 and $4.42 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 560966 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.10 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.04% within the last five trades and -19.45% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -12.55% in the last 6 months and -14.26% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NTCO stock is trading at a margin of -4.36%, -14.59% and -16.57% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NTCO deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -45.33 percent below its 52-week high and 21.61 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -41.11. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.16 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 23.11. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.09 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.13, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.