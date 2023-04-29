EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) stock is trading 21.16 percent above its 52-week low

Mizuho raised the price target for the EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 20, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from KeyBanc Capital Markets has upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $170. The stock was initiated by Berenberg, who disclosed in a research note on October 20, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $215. In their research brief published July 14, 2021, Mizuho analysts initiated the EastGroup Properties Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $160.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) raised 1.07% to close Friday’s market session at $166.56, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $164.90 and $167.39 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 361000 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 233.06K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.24% within the last five trades and 2.99% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 9.64% in the last 6 months and -1.31% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. EGP stock is trading at a margin of 1.43%, 2.17% and 4.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EGP deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -19.05 percent below its 52-week high and 21.16 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -4.88. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does EastGroup Properties Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 37.50 percent and the profit margin is 38.20 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 72.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.29 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) is 38.01. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 43.26. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 14.98 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.71, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.49 percent of EastGroup Properties Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 92.40 percent are held by financial institutions. EAVES HAYDEN C III, the Director at EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) has sold 638 shares of firm on Apr 27 at a price of $163.41 against the total amount of $0.1 million. In another inside trade, Dunbar Richard Reid, Senior Vice President of EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) sold 1,000 shares of the firm on Dec 07 for a total worth of $0.15 million at a price of $152.69. An inside trade which took place on Jun 08, Director of EastGroup Properties Inc. EAVES HAYDEN C III bought 600 shares of firm against total price of $97974.0 at the cost of $163.29 per share.