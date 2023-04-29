SJW Group (SJW) Stock Is Looking Attractive

JP Morgan lowered the price target for the SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 07, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 17, 2023 by RBC Capital Mkts that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Sector perform with a price target of $85 for SJW stock.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) dipped -1.39% to close Friday’s market session at $75.92, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $75.36 and $77.91 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 374968 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 304.07K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.76% within the last five trades and -0.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 16.12% in the last 6 months and -1.52% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SJW stock is trading at a margin of -3.10%, -1.22% and 5.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SJW deals in the Utilities domain. The stock is trading -9.49 percent below its 52-week high and 36.22 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 25.22. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does SJW Group’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 21.10 percent and the profit margin is 11.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 89.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.35 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is 31.35. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 28.43. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.78 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.08, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.50 percent of SJW Group shares are owned by insiders, and 77.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Patla Craig J, the President of CTWS at SJW Group (SJW) has sold 725 shares of firm on Mar 27 at a price of $76.09 against the total amount of $55165.0. In another inside trade, Gere Andrew, President and COO of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) sold 830 shares of the firm on Nov 23 for a total worth of $62018.0 at a price of $74.72. An inside trade which took place on Nov 03, Chief Accounting Officer of SJW Group Lynch James Patrick sold 709 shares of firm against total price of $47694.0 at the cost of $67.27 per share.