upgraded: DA Davidson Recommends Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock to “a Buy”

DA Davidson raised the price target for the Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 30, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $294. The stock was resumed by KeyBanc Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on June 23, 2022, to Overweight and set the price objective to $205. In their research brief published April 22, 2022, Wolfe Research analysts upgraded the Paylocity Holding Corporation stock from Peer Perform to Outperform with a price target of $240.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) raised 1.53% to close Friday’s market session at $193.29, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $184.58 and $194.22 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 506525 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 463.84K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.33% within the last five trades and 0.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -14.68% in the last 6 months and -6.45% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PCTY stock is trading at a margin of 0.21%, 1.43% and -9.21% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PCTY deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -30.19 percent below its 52-week high and 27.16 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -4.55. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 9.10 percent and the profit margin is 9.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 67.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $10.71 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) is 113.83. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 35.84. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 10.69 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 15.90, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 26.20 percent of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 75.50 percent are held by financial institutions. Glenn Ryan, the CFO and Treasurer at Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has sold 1,250 shares of firm on Mar 15 at a price of $177.46 against the total amount of $0.22 million. In another inside trade, Sarowitz Steven I, Director of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) sold 32,689 shares of the firm on Mar 07 for a total worth of $6.13 million at a price of $187.60. An inside trade which took place on Mar 06, Director of Paylocity Holding Corporation Sarowitz Steven I sold 67,311 shares of firm against total price of $12.93 million at the cost of $192.05 per share.