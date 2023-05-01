If you still want to check out WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) Stock, you should do so again

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) raised 20.65% to close Friday’s market session at $2.22, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.15 and $2.56 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5536899 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.02 million shares. WLGS stock is trading at a margin of -10.54%, -10.54% and -10.54% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WLGS deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -62.37 percent below its 52-week high and 27.59 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does WANG & LEE GROUP Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $33.30 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 9.84 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.