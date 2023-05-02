BlackBerry Limited (BB) Stock: Thought Concerns

TD Securities raised the price target for the BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) stock from “a Reduce” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on March 31, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from RBC Capital Mkts has upgraded the stock from Underperform to Sector Perform, with a price target set at $7. The stock was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity, who disclosed in a research note on August 18, 2021, from Sell to Hold and set the price objective to $10.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) dipped -0.77% to close Monday’s market session at $3.88, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.85 and $3.93 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2252146 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.75 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.90% within the last five trades and -3.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -14.35% in the last 6 months and -8.06% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BB stock is trading at a margin of -10.59%, -3.72% and -17.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BB deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -46.11 percent below its 52-week high and 22.40 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -32.39. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does BlackBerry Limited’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.27 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 69.29. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.46 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.64, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 11.20 percent of BlackBerry Limited shares are owned by insiders, and 56.60 percent are held by financial institutions. Dickman Marjorie, the Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer at BlackBerry Limited (BB) has sold 28,237 shares of firm on Apr 03 at a price of $4.63 against the total amount of $0.13 million. In another inside trade, GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH, President of Cyber Security of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) sold 30,239 shares of the firm on Jan 03 for a total worth of $0.1 million at a price of $3.42. An inside trade which took place on Jan 03, Chief Financial Officer of BlackBerry Limited Rai Steve sold 8,958 shares of firm against total price of $29741.0 at the cost of $3.32 per share.