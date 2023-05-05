Does Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) Stock have a positive outlook following recent trade?

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 19, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $28. The stock was initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann, who disclosed in a research note on November 22, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $45. In their research brief published May 04, 2021, SVB Leerink analysts initiated the Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $25.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) dipped -1.42% to close Thursday’s market session at $9.73, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $7.60 and $9.73 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1335321 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 70.30K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.76% within the last five trades and 78.86% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 176.42% in the last 6 months and 267.17% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RPHM stock is trading at a margin of 15.31%, 56.04% and 159.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RPHM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -13.86 percent below its 52-week high and 443.58 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 178. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $241.60 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.39, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.20 percent of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 75.40 percent are held by financial institutions. Cruse Michael, the Chief Operating Officer at Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) has bought 7,500 shares of firm on Sep 01 at a price of $3.39 against the total amount of $25448.0. In another inside trade, Cruse Michael, Chief Operating Officer of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) bought 3,212 shares of the firm on Aug 31 for a total worth of $10307.0 at a price of $3.21. An inside trade which took place on Aug 30, Chief Operating Officer of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Cruse Michael bought 1,845 shares of firm against total price of $5893.0 at the cost of $3.19 per share.