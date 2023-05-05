The growth of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Stock is expected to continue

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for the Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on April 26, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $82. The stock was upgraded by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on November 03, 2022, from Neutral to Outperform and set the price objective to $50. In their research brief published October 13, 2022, Guggenheim analysts upgraded the Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $50.

The share price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) raised 5.72% to close Thursday’s market session at $45.81, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $42.23 and $46.04 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 826260 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 586.61K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.89% within the last five trades and 14.13% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 9.25% in the last 6 months and -3.23% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RARE stock is trading at a margin of 11.82%, 11.75% and 6.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RARE deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -36.20 percent below its 52-week high and 37.32 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.'s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.13 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 8.61 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 9.13, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.40 percent of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 97.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Bedrosian Camille L, the EVP and Chief Medical Officer at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has sold 3,881 shares of firm on Mar 01 at a price of $45.25 against the total amount of $0.18 million. In another inside trade, Pinion John Richard, of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) sold 3,755 shares of the firm on Mar 01 for a total worth of $0.17 million at a price of $45.26. An inside trade which took place on Mar 01, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Harris Erik sold 3,664 shares of firm against total price of $0.17 million at the cost of $45.25 per share.