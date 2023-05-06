Is Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Stock A Better Investment Than Its Rivals?

Piper Jaffray raised the price target for the Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 11, 2019, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 05, 2019 by Maxim Group that reiterated the stock to a Hold with a price target of $5 for PBPB stock. The research report from Maxim Group has reiterated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $4. The stock was downgraded by Maxim Group, who disclosed in a research note on May 08, 2019, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published February 26, 2019, Maxim Group analysts reiterated the Potbelly Corporation stock to Buy with a price target of $11.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) dipped -14.65% to close Friday’s market session at $9.03, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.00 and $10.95 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 597841 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 175.88K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -13.84% within the last five trades and 17.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 76.37% in the last 6 months and 17.27% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PBPB stock is trading at a margin of -9.34%, 3.69% and 38.80% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, PBPB deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -18.94 percent below its 52-week high and 109.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 51.59. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Potbelly Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 1.40 percent and the profit margin is 1.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 71.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $264.94 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) is 62.71. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 17.37. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.59 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 56.44, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 4.70 percent of Potbelly Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 59.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Noyes Adam, the SVP, Chief Operating Officer at Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) has bought 1,551 shares of firm on Mar 10 at a price of $8.34 against the total amount of $12935.0. In another inside trade, Cirulis Steven, SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) bought 1,742 shares of the firm on Dec 09 for a total worth of $9877.0 at a price of $5.67. An inside trade which took place on Nov 09, President and CEO of Potbelly Corporation Wright Robert D. bought 9,325 shares of firm against total price of $49982.0 at the cost of $5.36 per share.