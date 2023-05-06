Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock initiated by Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on April 17, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Needham has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $45. The stock was initiated by Cowen, who disclosed in a research note on December 19, 2022, to Outperform and set the price objective to $45. In their research brief published December 16, 2022, Credit Suisse analysts initiated the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $51.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) dipped -4.19% to close Friday’s market session at $26.30, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $26.26 and $28.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 679403 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 550.29K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.17% within the last five trades and 5.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 36.41% in the last 6 months and -29.83% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VRDN stock is trading at a margin of -3.85%, -6.50% and 3.88% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VRDN deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -32.56 percent below its 52-week high and 177.72 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 39.58. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.12 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 620.53 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.23, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.91 percent of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 95.00 percent are held by financial institutions. Myers Scott Dunseth, the Chief Executive Officer at Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has bought 4,000 shares of firm on Apr 12 at a price of $25.37 against the total amount of $0.1 million. In another inside trade, Myers Scott Dunseth, Chief Executive Officer of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) bought 5,500 shares of the firm on Mar 13 for a total worth of $0.16 million at a price of $29.15. An inside trade which took place on Mar 09, General Counsel and Secretary of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. Meisner Lara sold 29,971 shares of firm against total price of $0.87 million at the cost of $29.07 per share.