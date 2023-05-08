PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Has More Upside Than Fundamentals Suggest

Goldman lowered the price target for the PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on April 25, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 02, 2023 by Morgan Stanley that upgraded the stock from an Equal-weight to an Overweight with a price target of $113 for PDD stock. The research report from Barclays has upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $70. The stock was upgraded by HSBC Securities, who disclosed in a research note on August 30, 2022, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $93. In their research brief published July 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the PDD Holdings Inc. stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $70.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) dipped -1.68% to close Friday’s market session at $63.06, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $63.01 and $64.23 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5886407 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 9.29 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.47% within the last five trades and -12.80% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 17.63% in the last 6 months and -34.07% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PDD stock is trading at a margin of -7.04%, -18.55% and -13.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PDD deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -40.72 percent below its 52-week high and 103.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 10.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does PDD Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 23.30 percent and the profit margin is 24.20 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 75.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $85.22 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 19.92. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.06. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.51 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.71, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.