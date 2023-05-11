Does Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Stock Really Excited You?

Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for the Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on February 02, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral, with a price target set at $7. The stock was initiated by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on October 04, 2021, to Underperform and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published July 27, 2021, Deutsche Bank analysts initiated the Astra Space Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $13.

The share price of Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) dipped -0.44% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.38, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.38 and $0.3995 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1183205 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.51 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.00% within the last five trades and -2.05% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -34.74% in the last 6 months and -41.45% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ASTR stock is trading at a margin of -3.17%, -9.42% and -40.07% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ASTR deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -86.63 percent below its 52-week high and 9.03 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -83.16. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $100.09 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 10.65 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.23, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 2.50 percent of Astra Space Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 44.00 percent are held by financial institutions. KEMP CHRIS, the Chief Executive Officer at Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has bought 250,000 shares of firm on Dec 16 at a price of $0.47 against the total amount of $0.12 million. In another inside trade, KEMP CHRIS, Chief Executive Officer of Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) bought 100,000 shares of the firm on Aug 19 for a total worth of $0.12 million at a price of $1.25. An inside trade which took place on Aug 16, former 10% owner of Astra Space Inc. A/NPC Holdings LLC sold 1,400,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.95 million at the cost of $1.39 per share.