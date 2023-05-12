Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock is trading Lower -35.24% From 200-Day SMA

Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock from “an Equal-weight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on January 06, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $16. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on October 05, 2021, from Overweight to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $55.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) dipped -0.30% to close Thursday’s market session at $3.31, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.275 and $3.351 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 592180 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 574.88K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.60% within the last five trades and 0.91% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -37.43% in the last 6 months and -20.81% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AVIR stock is trading at a margin of 0.33%, -1.08% and -35.24% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AVIR deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -66.19 percent below its 52-week high and 12.59 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -56.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $274.40 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.43, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.90 percent of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 69.80 percent are held by financial institutions. BERGER FRANKLIN M, the Director at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) has sold 16,166 shares of firm on Nov 14 at a price of $5.16 against the total amount of $83352.0. In another inside trade, BERGER FRANKLIN M, Director of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) sold 25,500 shares of the firm on Nov 11 for a total worth of $0.13 million at a price of $5.15.