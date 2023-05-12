Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $9.00 for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Guggenheim raised the price target for the Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 29, 2020, according to finviz. The research report from Oppenheimer has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $10. The stock was reiterated by Maxim Group, who disclosed in a research note on February 13, 2018, to Buy and set the price objective to $4.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) raised 3.70% to close Thursday’s market session at $4.20, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.05 and $4.24 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1821539 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 45.57K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.97% within the last five trades and 43.84% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 337.50% in the last 6 months and 110.00% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SLNO stock is trading at a margin of 13.23%, 47.62% and 100.28% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, SLNO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -6.67 percent below its 52-week high and 394.12 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 34.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $34.44 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.41, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 2.70 percent of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 38.40 percent are held by financial institutions. SCHULER JACK W, the 10% Owner at Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) has sold 22,681 shares of firm on Aug 26 at a price of $2.41 against the total amount of $54675.0. In another inside trade, SCHULER JACK W, 10% Owner of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) sold 8,394 shares of the firm on Aug 25 for a total worth of $20345.0 at a price of $2.42. An inside trade which took place on Aug 24, 10% Owner of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. SCHULER JACK W sold 10,888 shares of firm against total price of $27231.0 at the cost of $2.50 per share.