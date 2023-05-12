initiated: Cowen Recommends scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock to “an Outperform”

Cowen raised the price target for the scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on December 01, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from SVB Leerink has upgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $11. The stock was initiated by Maxim Group, who disclosed in a research note on August 02, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published September 09, 2021, SVB Leerink analysts initiated the scPharmaceuticals Inc. stock to Mkt Perform with a price target of $6.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) dipped -1.41% to close Thursday’s market session at $11.20, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.58 and $12.75 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 624593 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 491.93K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.47% within the last five trades and 17.28% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 98.93% in the last 6 months and 49.13% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SCPH stock is trading at a margin of 8.09%, 24.82% and 63.50% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SCPH deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -4.19 percent below its 52-week high and 204.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 88.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $391.66 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.83, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.20 percent of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 43.00 percent are held by financial institutions. ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner at scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) has bought 762,380 shares of firm on Nov 25 at a price of $5.25 against the total amount of $4.0 million. In another inside trade, 5AM Partners IV, LLC, 10% Owner of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) sold 562,466 shares of the firm on Oct 10 for a total worth of $2.3 million at a price of $4.09. An inside trade which took place on Oct 06, 10% Owner of scPharmaceuticals Inc. 5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 37,534 shares of firm against total price of $0.19 million at the cost of $5.02 per share.