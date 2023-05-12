Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Price Slipped -0.53% to $29.86

Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for the Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) stock from “an Equal-weight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on April 12, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Keefe Bruyette has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform, with a price target set at $37. The stock was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette, who disclosed in a research note on September 06, 2022, from Mkt Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $38. In their research brief published December 16, 2021, Morgan Stanley analysts initiated the Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock to Equal-Weight with a price target of $40.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) dipped -0.53% to close Thursday’s market session at $29.86, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $29.58 and $29.92 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 883999 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.57 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.68% within the last five trades and -2.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -9.47% in the last 6 months and -23.36% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. JEF stock is trading at a margin of -3.42%, -5.87% and -10.39% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, JEF deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -26.60 percent below its 52-week high and 20.77 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -9.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $6.69 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is 12.80. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 7.72. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.96 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.73, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 11.50 percent of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 66.10 percent are held by financial institutions. FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, the President at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has sold 500,000 shares of firm on Oct 24 at a price of $32.85 against the total amount of $16.43 million. In another inside trade, FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, President of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) sold 140,000 shares of the firm on Oct 24 for a total worth of $4.6 million at a price of $32.85. An inside trade which took place on Jul 28, VP, Chief Compliance Officer of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Nittoli Rocco J sold 7,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.23 million at the cost of $32.41 per share.