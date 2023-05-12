What does the future hold for Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Stock?

Robert W. Baird raised the price target for the Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on April 28, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Needham has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $24. The stock was initiated by Guggenheim, who disclosed in a research note on June 28, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published October 11, 2021, H.C. Wainwright analysts initiated the Cogent Biosciences Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $25.

The share price of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) dipped -2.40% to close Thursday’s market session at $11.38, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.025 and $12.095 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 622524 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 636.64K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.26% within the last five trades and 15.53% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -7.10% in the last 6 months and -21.46% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. COGT stock is trading at a margin of 2.65%, 1.22% and -11.51% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, COGT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -37.02 percent below its 52-week high and 200.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 48.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $816.63 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.23, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Fairmount Funds Management LLC, the 10% Owner at Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) has bought 1,200,000 shares of firm on Jun 16 at a price of $8.25 against the total amount of $9.9 million.